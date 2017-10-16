CRIME REPORT: Another Civitan Park car break-in, other thefts last week

Another car was recently broken into in the parking lot of the Civitan Ball Park, according to the latest crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department for the week preceding Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Last week’s crime report included mention of three cars that were broken into in the ball park parking lot on the morning of Sept. 28. A portable laminating machine was listed as having been taken in that string of break-ins.

Someone broke into a car in the parking lot there on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 8, according to this week’s report. The rear passenger side window of the vehicle was broken and a purse stolen from inside. Police have no suspects.

There are a couple of other crimes on this report that involve cars.

In the first case, money was apparently stolen from the tip jar of a tour bus that was parked at the Concord Corner Store on the corner of Concord Road and Wilson Pike. This crime reportedly occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 26. There are no suspects in this case.

Also on the report, a wallet was stolen from an unlocked car on the 200 block of Williamsburg Circle late Saturday afternoon, Oct. 7. There are no suspects.

Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh has urged drivers in the past to “park smart” by making sure that they do not leave any valuables in plain sight when parking their cars. Car break-ins and thefts from unlocked cars are one of the most common property crimes in Brentwood.

This week’s crime report only lists two more incidents, both of which occurred at the Kroger on Franklin Road on the same day; Thursday, Oct. 5.

There were two separate incidents of shoplifting on that day, according to the report.

In the first, a person tried to steal grocery items from the store. A suspect was arrested.

The second incident, which took place just a few hours later, involved the theft of grocery items and DVDs. Two suspects were arrested in relation to that case.