CRIME REPORT: Home burglary in Mayfield subdivision, car stolen from Tapestry

Two serious crimes involving a home break-in and a stolen car highlight the latest crime analysis from the Brentwood Police Department for the week ending Sept. 14.

The break-in occurred on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12 in the Mayfield subdivision just off of Wilson Pike. The back door of a home on the 400 block of Mayfield Place was forced open. Money and jewelry were stolen from the house.

Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh with the Brentwood Police Department said that the homeowners were away at the time. There are no suspects in this case.

On Monday afternoon, Sept. 11, a car was stolen from the parking garage at the Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center complex. The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was later found abandoned by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, according to the report.

There were no other car-related thefts this week, but there was a theft listed that occurred on the MAPCO Mart on Moores Lane. Some time between Saturday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 11, a credit card was reported stolen from a victim’s wallet. The crime report lists an acquaintance of the victim as a suspect.

The only other items on this week’s report are two shoplifting incidents. A suspect was arrested Monday afternoon for stealing Apple accessories from Brentwood’s Best Buy on Galleria Boulevard.

Shoes were stolen from the Nike Factory Outlet on Friday night, Sept. 8. A suspect has been identified in relation to that theft, and charges are pending, according to the report.