CRIME REPORT: Phone scammers strike again, attempted burglary at Governors Club

A scammer pretending to work for a power company cheated someone out of their money this week in Brentwood, just one of the slew of crimes listed on this week’s crime report from the Brentwood Police Department.

There also was an attempted burglary in the Governors Club subdivision, and in another incident, a person was arrested for a car-related theft that occurred in Granny White Park.

The phone scammer threatened to cut off electricity at the victim’s building unless the victim forked over some funds. The victim gave the scammer numbers from prepaid debit cards. This crime occurred on the 8100 block of Moores Lane on Thursday, Sept. 21. There are no suspects.

The next day, on Sept. 22, a person reportedly tried to break into a home on Governors Way through a window. The attempt was unsuccessful and the person fled. The crime report lists a male in his 20s wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans as a suspect. This suspect was seen fleeing the scene, according to the crime report.

During the evening of Sept. 26, a purse and wallet were stolen from an unlocked car at Granny White Park. Those items were later recovered and a juvenile suspect was arrested in connection with the crime, according to the police report.

Ten other thefts are listed on the report, including shoplifting incidents at Kroger, Party City and TJ Maxx. The suspect in the Kroger incident was arrested, while police have identified a suspect in the theft of coats from TJ Maxx. Charges are pending.

Money and credit cards were stolen from a residence on the 300 block of Centerview Drive between the early morning hours of Thurdsay, Sept. 21 and the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 22. Two black females believed to be between 20 and 25 years old are listed as suspects. The first suspect was reportedly 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighed approximately 100 pounds and was wearing a blue dress. The second suspect is reported as being 5 feet and 4 inches tall and heavy. This suspect was wearing a white shirt.

The Extended Stay America on Church Street was the site of a theft between the late afternoon of Friday, Sept. 22 and the morning of Saturday, Sept. 23. An iPhone and credit cards were reported stolen from a room there. No suspects are listed on the report.

Money was stolen from a victim’s purse on the 100 block of Arcaro Place between Friday night, Sept. 22 and Saturday night, Sept. 23. There are no suspects.

The Pig N’ Pit food truck was hit by a theft as well. On Sept. 24, food items and documents were taken from the food truck and from a storage building on the 1600 block of Mallory Lane. Police have no suspects.

On the 200 block of Overlook Circle on Wednesday, Sept. 27 a wallet was stolen from a purse that had been left unattended in an office. A black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches in height is listed as a suspect. The suspect reportedly had a thin build and facial hair. He wore glasses, a white shirt and shorts.