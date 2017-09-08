CRIME REPORT: Overnight rash of car-related thefts, stoves stolen from homes under construction

Nine unlocked cars around Brentwood were illegally entered some time between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to the latest crime analysis provided by the Brentwood Police Department.

In most cases, items were stolen from the vehicles, but in a few instances the cars were just rifled through.

The nine cars were parked at four separate addresses. The first two cases on the crime report deal with five cars at two different addresses on the 6200 block of Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks subdivision. Money, as well as credit and debit cards were stolen from two cars at the first address. At the second address on Bridlewood Lane, three cars were entered, but nothing was stolen.

The third occurrence in this string of thefts happened not far away on the 6100 block of Bryan Place. There, two unlocked cars were entered, and alcohol was stolen.

Finally, several miles to the south, items were stolen out of two unlocked cars on the 1000 block of Falling Leaf Circle. Money, a wallet and sunglasses were taken from these cars.

Police have no suspects in relation to these thefts.

Three residential burglaries also occurred in Brentwood this past week, although two of them happened at unoccupied homes currently under construction.

The first, though, took place at an occupied home on the 500 block of Grand Oaks Drive. Jewelry, money and silver were reported stolen at this location. The dates given for the theft range from the end of July to the beginning of September. There was no forced entry involved. No suspects are listed on the crime report.

A gas range and a gas cook top were stolen from two homes under construction in the new Witherspoon subdivision off of Crockett Road. These thefts occurred between the late afternoon or evening of Tuesday, Sept. 5 and the morning of Sept. 6. Both homes were on Witherspoon Drive. One home was unlocked, but the other home was forcibly entered through a rear door. Police have no suspects in these thefts.

Another theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 31 on the 1700 block of Mallory Lane. An unattended wallet was stolen. Multiple fraudulent charges were later made on cards that were in the wallet. There are no suspects in this crime.

A nicotine vaporizer was stolen from an unlocked locker at the Brentwood Family YMCA on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 4. There are no suspects in that case.

Finally, a utility trailer was stolen from the driveway of a home on the 700 block of Edmondson Pike on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Police have no suspects.