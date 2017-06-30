CRIME REPORT: Someone defaced the boardwalk at Owl Creek Park

As far as crimes covered in the Brentwood Police Department’s weekly crime analyses are concerned, it has been a relatively light week in Brentwood.

There was only one car-related theft reported, a smattering of other thefts and an instance of vandalism.

The site of the vandalism was Owl Creek Park. There, between the night of Sunday, June 25 and the morning of Monday, June 26 graffiti was sprayed on the park’s boardwalk. Police have no suspects.

Probably the most frequently reported crime on these police reports is car-related theft. This week, though, there is only one instance of this on the report. According to the report, checks were stolen out of an unlocked car on the 1000 block of Stuart Lane some time between Wednesday, May 24 and Monday, June 26. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Other crimes included on this report include a theft that happened on Thursday, June 22 at the Cracker Barrel on Mallory Lane. Someone stole a wallet out a person’s pocket. There are no suspects in this case, according to the report.

The Nike Factory Outlet on Galleria Boulevard was the site of two shoplifting incidents over the past week. Someone shoplifted clothes from the store on Thursday, June 22. The report lists a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds who left in a dark gray Chevrolet sedan as a suspect.

Another incident involving stolen shoes ended in an arrest on Monday, June 26.

Finally, and iPad and iPhone were stolen from a house on the 6000 block of Moss Rose Court on the morning of Tuesday, June 27. The items were taken from a bedroom while contractors were working the home. The items have been recovered and a juvenile suspect arrested.