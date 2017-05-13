Critter Invasion seeking literal street artists

Local artists are invited to help fill sidewalks and streets in downtown Franklin with colorful, cute critters on Wednesday, May 31.

Your whimsical creations, rendered in chalk or similar temporary medium, will play a big part in the Franklin Art Crawl, which occurs the following Friday, June 1.

All artists who participate in the Critter Invasion will receive an honorarium for participating, complimentary membership in the Arts Council of Williamson County and a goody bag.

The Arts Council considers this family-friendly event to be a unique way to show people that art is all around us. We just have to look for it.

Critters can be large or small, highly detailed or loose and whimsical. Bring your ideas, doodles and creativity to downtown Franklin. There will also be a “Critter Alley” at the Bagby House, where the public can add their own doodles as well.

For more information, or to sign up, please send an email to info@artscouncilwc.org.