Crockett, Nolensville and Hunter’s Bend principals will move to new schools

WCS InFocus

Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney on Friday morning announced the principals for the three newest Williamson County schools.

Crockett Elementary Principal Robert Bohrer has been named principal of Thompson’s Station Elementary School. “Robert is a veteran administrator with a proven track record in instructional leadership,” said Looney. “He is also a relational leader who I am confident will build a foundation for success in our new school.”

Bohrer has served as the principal of Crockett for the past 10 years. Prior to that time, he worked in Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools as a teacher and administrator as well as a teacher in the Abilene Independent School District in Texas.

“I have loved being the principal of Crockett Elementary,” Bohrer said. “The relationships I have developed with teachers, staff, parents and students are unforgettable. I appreciate the influence and the lessons learned from these wonderful people, and I am beyond excited to bring what I have learned the past 27 years and begin building new relationships with the parents, teachers and especially students that will soon become the Thompson’s Station Elementary community. I look forward to doing what it takes to make this new beginning smooth and memorable for everyone.”

Nolensville Elementary Principal Paula Waits will be moving to Thompson’s Station Middle School. “Paula is an administrator who fosters great relationships among her stakeholders,” Looney said. “Add to that her prior middle school experience and her great communication skills, and I believe she will serve the district and the Thompson’s Station school community well.”

Waits has served as principal of Nolensville Elementary for the past five years. Prior to that time, she taught for 22 years in Georgia and Alabama as well as serving as an assistant principal for two years.

“Having begun my administrative career at the middle school level, I have since felt a strong calling to once again serve students and their families of these grade levels,” Waits said. “As I make this next step into the rewarding journey as an educator and life-long learner, I will take with me many precious memories as the principal of Nolensville Elementary. The staff, students, parents and community members of NES are a very special group of people. They have supported me as their instructional leader, and I will miss them tremendously. I look forward to working with all stakeholders of Thompson’s Station Middle School to assist in building an excellent school from its foundation. Establishing a positive culture for learning, playing a part in creating traditions, and watching a staff and student body grow into a family unit, will be both exciting and challenging.”

Hunters Bend Elementary Principal Chad Walker will be the new leader at Jordan Elementary.

“Chad has worked in elementary schools across Williamson County Schools for two decades serving as a school counselor, an assistant principal and a principal,” Looney said. “His range of experience in our district and his ability to build relationships with students, families and staff will be the key to the successful opening and development of Jordan Elementary.”

Walker was a school counselor at Edmondson Elementary School and an assistant principal at Fairview, Westwood, Hunters Bend, and Allendale elementary schools. He currently is serving in his fifth year as principal at Hunters Bend Elementary School.

“I am proud of the work we’ve done at Hunters Bend Elementary School. The faculty and staff, community, and students are simply the best,” Walker said. “I have loved my experience at Hunters Bend; however, I am excited to be the principal of one of Williamson County’s newest schools, Jordan Elementary. I look forward to engaging with the Brentwood and Nolensville communities and preparing the school for its opening in August. The opportunity to help develop Jordan Elementary School into a magnificent place to work and learn, from the ground up, will be a remarkable adventure.”

The three will begin their new roles January 1, 2018.