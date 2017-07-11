Update on planned Crockett Road/Green Hill Boulevard roundabout

BY LANDON WOODROOF

A couple of months ago as part of our What’s Up With That? series we wrote about the roundabout constructed last summer at Crockett Road and Arrowhead Drive.

Today, we turn to another roundabout to be built just about half a mile east of that one, at the intersection of Crockett Road, Green Hill Boulevard and Raintree Parkway.

The city has allocated a total of $700,000 for this project, according to the FY 2017-2018 budget.

When the Home Page last reported on this project during an April budget meeting, it was expected to get started in late summer, but that date has been moved back.

An update on the city website now estimates construction will start this fall and take approximately eight months to complete.

Currently, there is a four-way stop at this intersection. According to city documents, the city identified this four-way stop as a significant source of traffic delays in the area. As a result, Neel-Schaffer, Inc. was hired to study the possible benefits at this intersection of a traffic signal versus a roundabout.

While the study found that a traffic signal and a roundabout would both perform equally well during peak travel times, it also determined a roundabout would have advantages at that intersection which a traffic signal would not. These advantages include a lower impact on neighboring properties during the right of way acquisition phase and a lack of light spilling into nearby homes from traffic lights.

The construction project is expected to present some challenges.

“It’s going to be a difficult construction because you’ve gotta try to keep the road open, and there’s not a lot of room to do that,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said at the April budget meeting.

The roundabout is going to be slightly larger than the one it is being designed to resemble at Crockett Road at Arrowhead Drive.

The city’s new budget states that Crockett Road may have to close temporarily at times during the construction process.

The project is currently out for bid on the city website. Bids are accepted until 2 p.m. on July 26.