Crockett teacher honored as Science Educator of the Year

By WCS InFocus

Crockett Elementary’s Wendy Comer may be part of the Science Open Education Resource (OER) Team during the 2017-18 school year, but she’s still earning recognition for her hard work as a science teacher.

Comer was recognized by the Tennessee Science Teacher Association (TSTA) as one of four Science Educator of the Year winners. She accepted the award at the Annual TSTA Conference on November 9-11 in Murfreesboro.

“I know that there are many fine and extraordinary science teachers in Tennessee and to be recognized as the Educator of the Year for grades 5-8 is an honor,” Comer said.

Receiving the award in front of other science educators from around the state stunned Comer.

“I still cannot believe I have won this award,” she said. “We are on such a time-crunch here with the Science OER Team that the application was sent and then forgotten about. Then I get this email saying I won, and I was in complete and total shock.”

Comer will continue her work with other science educators in the district and the state.

She is part of a team of nine teachers on special assignment working together and with curriculum specialists from the Central Office to revise the WCS science scope and sequences to match the new Tennessee science standards.

Once her work with the Science OER Team is complete, Comer plans to return to Crockett Elementary as a science teacher during the 2018-19 school year.