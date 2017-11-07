Lightning possible culprit in Brentwood house fire this morning

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood Fire & Rescue is looking at lightning being the possible cause of a house fire in the Cromwell subdivision in southeast Brentwood this morning.

Firefighters were called to a home there around 7:10 a.m.

Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss said that the homeowner’s granddaughter was riding the bus to school when she passed by her grandfather’s house and noticed smoke was coming out of the back of it. She called her mother, who called the homeowner. Neighbors also came over and knocked on the door after seeing smoke.

Goss said that reports from neighbors and the homeowner attest to strong lightning strikes in the area during the storm overnight.

“They heard several lightning strikes throughout the night, loud crashes, thinking it was right in their backyard,” Goss said.

The homeowner found that his television was working, but that his satellite had gone out. It was around that time that smoke was first seen.

“We don’t know at this point definitively that it’s a lightning strike,” Goss said. “That’s the way we’re leaning, but the investigation is under way.”

Goss said that lightning was a common cause of fires in the area.

“I had more fires caused by lightning strikes in Brentwood in my first year here than I had in 20 years up in Michigan,” Goss said, referring to his previous position working in a fire department in his home state.

Goss said that the hilly terrain and the severity of the storms in this part of the state are contributing factors to the relative frequency of lightning-caused fires here.

This morning’s fire was contained to one room in the back of the house and the roof above that room. There is smoke and water damage in other parts of the house. There were no injuries.

Firefighters got the fire under control within about 45 minutes, Goss said.