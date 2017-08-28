CROSS COUNTRY OUTLOOK: Ravenwood girls, BA boys seek state repeats

By CHIP CIRILLO

With its top seven runners returning, Ravenwood’s girls have a good chance to repeat as Class AAA cross country champion.

Annika Sleenhof (17:22 personal record), Jamie Blaylock (19:15), Ella Kuban (19:20), Alex Rosen (19:27), Maeve Hanley (19:45), Elise Strevell (20:07) and Olivia Derr (20:07) are all back.

Senior Taylor Hill ( 20:57) should also play a big role.

“With everyone from last year’s championship team returning, we hope to challenge for another state title,” said Pete Mueller, who also coached the Lady Raptors to state titles in 2011 and 2012. “We would love to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals as a team, as well.”

Ravenwood took ninth at the Nike Regionals last year.

RAVENWOOD BOYS

Juniors Matthew Rigsby (16:42) personal record) and Kevin Frost (16:46) and seniors Carter Myers (17:03) and Jack Dang (17:30) figure to be Ravenwood’s top runners.

The Raptors finished fourth in Region 6-AAA last season.

“Team is our smallest since 2009, but our most focused since the 2014 squad that finished fourth at state,” Mueller said. “Besides logging a lot of miles together, the guys hang out with each other outside of school/practice and have really forged strong bonds with each other.”

Sophomore Jack Dellinger, a transfer from Kentucky, should score some points for the Raptors.

Brentwood, Independence and Franklin should be strong opponents.

BRENTWOOD ACADEMY BOYS

Four Brentwood Academy runners who placed in the top 15 at the Division II-AA cross country meet return as the Eagles try to defend their state title.

BA’s Matthew Porter (fifth), Matthew McMillan (sixth), Sam Elwood (seventh), Jacob Gregory (ninth) and George Payne (15th) are back.

Eddie Lunn, Jackson Gregory and Asher Lyday ran for the junior varsity last season, but should make a big impact on the varsity this year.

BA will miss Carter Cheeseman, the defending Division II-AA champion who moved to Fort Worth, Texas, this summer.

Davis Holliday, who finished third in the state in 2016, transferred to Franklin.

“We have lost four runners from our top seven from a year ago, but still return a strong young nucleus of runners,” said Marshall Smith, who has coached BA since 2006. “This team may not be quite as deep as the previous few years, but has the potential to have a very tight spread from runners one to five.”

Freshman Cayden Durrough is likely to make an important contribution.

NOLENSVILLE BOYS

Nolensville junior Diego Zuazua returns after finishing fifth in Class A-AA with a time of 16:36.74 last year.

The Knights finished 10th at the state meet and second in the region.

“Still a young team (with) no seniors and very few juniors and moving up into the large-school division,” Nolensville coach Brooke Koblitz said of her team’s move to Class AAA. “(We have the) potential to still qualify for state in the new region/division.”

*Note: Teams missing from the article didn’t submit questionnaires to participate in this year’s preview.