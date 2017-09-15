Crown Jewelry and Gifts robbed; Franklin police say loss is “hundreds of thousands of dollars”

Crown Jewelry and Gifts in Franklin was robbed of “hundreds of thousands of dollars” worth of items, according to a Franklin Police Department media release.

The release stated that owners arrived at the store, located at at 1113 Murfreesboro Road, on Friday morning to discover it in complete disarray after thieves cut through the roof to enter. “Once inside, the thieves are believed to have spent several hours using a circular saw to cut through drywall and into the vault after defeating several security measures that were in place,” the release reads. Police believe the robbery occurred some time after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, a single piece of yellow “caution” tape barred the door, with a handwritten note reading, “Closed, see note on door.”

“Temporarily closed for circumstances beyond our control,” the second, typed note read. “Sorry we do not have telephone service or Internet service. Will open back up as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you, Johnny Turner.”

Though display cases around the perimeter of the store appeared full of items, the main display case in the center of the store appeared to be stripped bare of jewelry.

According to the Better Business Bureau’s web page for the store, Crown Jewelry has been in business for 19 years, and is owned by Johnny Turner.

Neither the Franklin Police Department nor Turner could be reached for comment as of this article’s posting.

Franklin Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information about this crime. Tipsters are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, or to submit an anonymous tip online.

Brooke Wanser is the associate editor for the Franklin Home Page, and can be reached at brooke.wanser@homepagemediagroup.com. Follow her on Twitter at @BWanser_writes or @FranklinHomepg.