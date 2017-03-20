Rachel Cruze to address next Women in Business luncheon

By LANDON WOODROOF

Personal finance expert and prominent public speaker, Rachel Cruze, will be the featured speaker at Williamson Inc.’s next Women in Business Luncheon.

The luncheon will take place Tuesday, March 28 at Brentwood United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Advice on how to handle money seems to run in Cruze’s family. She is the daughter of famed household finance guru Dave Ramsey. She co-wrote bestselling book, “Smart Money, Smart Kids,” with her father.

“7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want,” is the subject of her talk at the luncheon. Those habits are detailed in her latest book, “Love Your Life, Not Theirs.”

That book advises readers to avoid the trap of constantly comparing themselves to others, according to Cruze’s website. Instead, Cruze counsels that you can lead a happier life by “reframing the way you think about money, and developing new habits like avoiding debt, living on a plan, watching your spending, saving for the future, having healthy conversations about money, and giving.”

Copies of the book will be for sale at the luncheon for $15.

Cruze has been working for her father’s company since 2010 and is a frequent public speaker at conferences and other special events around the country. In addition, she reaches listeners via her popular YouTube channel, which attracts thousands of page views a week.

Williamson Inc. holds Women in Business luncheons throughout the year in order “to address issues related to professional development and leadership with the aim of creating a robust mentoring and support network that fosters success in both careers and community engagement,” according to the organization’s website.

Admission to the upcoming luncheon is $30 for Williamson, Inc. business partners and $50 for visitors. Registration is available online, and any questions concerning the event can be addressed to Abby Bass at abby@williamsonchamber.com.