Conservation group receives grant for Mill Creek project at Nolensville schools

Photo: Tisha Benton, Regan McGahen, Heather Listermann, Wendy Smith, Mekayle Houghton and Shari Meghreblian with the check presented to the Cumberland River Compact.

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Local conservation group the Cumberland River Compact has been awarded $123,750 for a project aimed at protecting Mill Creek’s headwaters in Nolensville.

The Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation gave the money to the CRC as part of the Tennessee Healthy Watershed Initiative, a program started in 2011. Since its inception, the THWI has provided numerous grants to different organizations throughout the state for the purposes of watershed conservation.

The grant to the CRC is aimed not only at protecting Mill Creek, but also at educating Nolensville students, developers and community members about the rich biodiversity of Tennessee’s watersheds.

“We are 20 years old this year and have developed a record of partnering on important projects to improve water quality in the Cumberland River Basin and really no watershed is closer to our hearts than the Mill Creek watershed,” Mekayle Houghton, the CRC’s executive director, said Thursday afternoon at Nashville’s Cumberland Park. Houghton was there to accept a check from TDEC on behalf of the CRC.

The CRC’s project will be centered on the campus of Nolensville’s new Mill Creek Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and Nolensville High schools. There, the CRC plans to build a series of rain gardens to help maintain flow of water into Mill Creek during the summer season, Houghton said. Those rain gardens will be used as outdoor classrooms and educational tools for students at the K-12 campus, Houghton said.

“We see this project as an incredible opportunity to bring environmental education to the school and the surrounding neighborhoods while improving habitat in Mill Creek,” she said. “And using this site as a demonstration site in Tennessee and beyond on how to develop these really sensitive lands responsibly and try to preserve this incredible gift that we as Tennessee residents inherited.”

The incredible gift she refers to are Tennessee’s watersheds. Houghton said residents of this region live in the third most biodiverse freshwater region in the world. That biodiversity lends itself to species such as the endangered Nashville crayfish, the streamside salamander and the redband darter, all of which live in Mill Creek.

Houghton’s comments were backed up by Tisha Benton, the director of TDEC’s Division of Water Resources.

“Projects like this where you can show that you can develop and have thriving healthy communities and also have healthy thriving watersheds and resources, having a project like this that incorporates not just the nuts and bolts of doing the project but also the educational aspect of it is just really important,” she said.

Houghton said the CRC is also receiving money from the federal government and the Wildlife Conservation Society for this project. She expects the project to get underway this winter, but said the specific timeline will have to be decided in concert with Williamson County Schools.