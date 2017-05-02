Current students must update registration for 2017-18 by Friday

WCS InFocus

Friday is the deadline for parents to complete online registration updates for returning Williamson County Schools students currently in grades K-11.

Those updates must be completed through existing Skyward Family Access accounts. If you have not yet requested a Family Access account, please contact your child’s school.

The primary guardian will be able to update registration information for every child in the household, and the schools will have access to this information immediately so staff are able to prepare for the new school year in advance. By choosing to register online, parents will avoid the typical packet of paper forms, saving time and hassle.

The online registration portal will provide the contact information of a person at each child’s assigned school for 2017-18 for any questions that come up during the registration process. Families that do not wish to complete registration updates in Family Access may still request a paper registration packet from the school to be completed and returned to the school by May 5.

If you have trouble with the online registration process, go to http://www.wcs.edu/parents-students/wcs-family-access/. Parents may also log into their account and click on Contact Us in the top right corner of the screen. With this feature, parents will be able to email school contacts directly with questions.