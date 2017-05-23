Currey Ingram launches graduation season with first ceremony

Currey Ingram Academy launched the high school graduation season on May 18, when 19 students graduated in a ceremony on the Quad of its 83-acre campus at 6544 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

All graduates are attending college.

This was the school’s 12th graduating class since opening its high school program and moving to its current campus in 2002.

Jack Rice graduated as valedictorian. Isabell Hall was salutatorian.

The full Currey Ingram graduation list is as follows:

Jordan Anderson (Belmont University)

Eli Asher (Bradley University)

Karolyne Bailey (Western Kentucky University)

Jake Grader (Columbia State Community College)

Andrew Guffee (University of Tennessee, Chattanooga)

Isabel Hall (Bradley University)

Allie Hartge (Mississippi State University)

Carson McConnell (Tennessee College of Applied Technology)

Matt Miller (Columbia State Community College)

Sam Payne (Marshall University)

Brittany Perea (Samford University)

Mason Phipps (Lipscomb University)

Jack Rice (St. Edward’s University)

Nate Riddle (Lipscomb University)

Mac Riley (Berry College)

Natasha Rollins (Maryville College)

Drew Rowland (Murray State University)

Brandon Watkins (University of the Ozarks)