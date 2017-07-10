Cyclist out of hospital after dangerous hit-and-run

Marshall Neely III

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Tyler Noe, the cyclist injured over the weekend in a hit-and-run, is at home recovering, a friend said Monday.

“He’s bruised up pretty good,” Greg Goodman said.

But Goodman said Noe, a realtor who lives in Nolensville, will be fine.

Marshall Neely III, 58, an administrator at University School of Nashville, has been charged in the incident with felony reckless endangerment and three misdemeanors.

The entire incident was caught on video by Goodman’s Go Pro as they rode along Natchez Trace Parkway Saturday morning.

In the video, the two are riding when a white truck passes and there is honking heard. Just seconds later, a black Volvo SUV struck Noe.

Neely told police a man and a woman threw a bicycle at his car when first asked, according to an affidavit.

Several calls to Neely were not returned Monday. But, in other media reports, he said he did not see the pair and did not know he had struck Noe.

“He claims he never saw us?” Goodman asked. “Why do you move to the left lane?”

Goodman said he also thinks he was the one honking at them heard in the video and not the white truck that speeds by in the video. He said he has heard many people tell him that the horn is the sound of a horn from a Volvo.

Neely has a court date set for July 20. He was released from the Williamson County jail Sunday on $11,500 bond.

Goodman said the incident has created a dialogue between cyclists and motorists and now more people know about the rules of Natchez Trace Parkway, where cyclists are allowed to ride in the car lane.

“My main concern is educating people about the rights of bicyclists,” he said.

Goodman has been riding for eight years and Noe rode for the first time Saturday. He said he hopes his friend gets back on the bike again. At first Noe said he wouldn’t, but he’s slowly changing his mind.

He said a company is offering Noe a free bicycle.

As far as his thoughts on Neely, he said he’s not sure what to think.

“I have no idea where he’s coming from,” Goodman said.

