D-Day landing ship LST 325 returning to Nashville

One of the ships that carried some of the 160,000 troops as well as trucks, tanks, artillery and ammunition to the northern coast of France for the June 6, 1944 Operation Overlord D-Day invasion is making a return visit to Nashville via the Cumberland River.

The historic LST 325 is the only working LST in the United States. Landing Ship Tanks (LSTs) have been labeled “the ship that won the war.”

Visitors will stand on the deck of a ship that was in the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. Volunteers will answer questions and the displays will show what it looked just as it did when it came out of the shipyard in 1942.

The ship, decomissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1961, was used by the navy of Greece from 1964 to 1999. In 2001, a group of retired military men acquired the ship, made repairs, and brought it back to the United States. The ship’s homeport since then has been Evansville, Indiana, site of a shipyard that produced LSTs during World War II. The ship is on the National Register of Historic Places, and continues to make visits and accommodate tours.

It will be tied up in Cumberland Park, Nashville near Nissan Stadium from Thursday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), open for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

World War II Vets, military in uniform and children under 5 are admitted free.

Tickets are $10 for those over 18, and $5 for under 18. Parking is available in lot R at Nissan Stadium ( there is a $5 fee).

For additional information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1oFFvxDt64s