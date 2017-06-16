June 16, 2017

Dads can eat free (or cheap) for Father’s Day at these area restaurants

By ASHLEY COKER

Father’s Day is Sunday, and taking dad out to eat is more convenient than ever with these deals.

Baskin-Robbins: Take $3 off any ice cream cake worth $15 or more through Sunday when you order online and enter promo code “BESTDAD.”

Carrabba’s: Buy $50 in gift cards, get $50 in free bonus cards through Sunday. Plus, special Father’s Day menu options.

Firehouse Subs: Coupon for a free medium sub when you buy another sub, chips and medium drink on Sunday. Coupon can be printed or shown on a mobile phone.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: 35-ounce Tomahawk Steak dinner available for $89 per person all weekend. Special three-course brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. available on Sunday for $47.95 per adult and $18.95 per child.

Hooters: Buy 10 wings on Father’s Day, and dad gets 10 boneless wings free.

Macaroni Grill: Get 25 percent off all e-gift card purchases through Sunday with the promo code “DAD17.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse: A special three-course menu will be served Sunday for $59 per person.

Outback Steakhouse: 35-ounce Tomahawk Bone-In Ribeye steaks available June 14-20.

Papa Johns: Half-off pizza promo code valid through Sunday. Enter promo code “PAPASDAY” to get 50 percent off regular menu price pizzas. Online orders only.

Pilot Flying J: Dads get one free cup of coffee June 18-24. To redeem the free coffee, customers must display an online coupon available on Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Dads get a $25 dining credit when dining in on Sunday.

Shoney’s: Free slice of pecan pie for all dads on Sunday.

