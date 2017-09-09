DAR Chapter prepares Constitution Day exhibit for Brentwood Library

The Daughters of the American Revolution will be showcasing an exhibit at the Brentwood Library celebrating U.S. Constitution Day, which is Sept. 17.

Joan Strauss, the Registrar for the Cumberland Chapter of the DAR (which was founded in 1893) has put together a display honoring our country’s Constitution as well as the anniversary of the bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore by the British Navy in the War of 1812.

This event was witnessed by Francis Scott Key. The sight of the flag still flying the next morning led to the composing of The Star Spangled Banner, our National anthem.

There will also be attention paid to great efforts made by American women over a period of the seventy years of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. Their efforts eventually led to the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920 that gave American women the right to vote. Tennessee cast the final vote that made it law.

The Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.