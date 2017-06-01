DAR seeking more involvement, service

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Daughters of the American Revolution are looking for members.

“The first thing people think of is that it’s a lineage organization,” said Vicki James, regent for the Spring Hill Chapter of the DAR.

She said there is some truth to that, but “there’s a lot more to it than just a patriot background.”

The chapter recently decided it would help out with the Spring Hill Public Library and help promote its new genealogy section. James said the organization recently donated the book “North Carolina in the American Revolution: A Source Guide for Genealogists and Historians.”

She said the idea is to let people figure out how to research their own family history.

“It’s fascinating finding out what your background is,” she said.

The DAR was founded in 1890 as a women’s service organization and has almost 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters. The Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter in Spring Hill was formed in 2010. James said it has a total of 43 members.

In this area, there are two chapters in Brentwood, one in Franklin, one in Nolensville and a chapter in Columbia.

The organization conducts a variety of work in Spring Hill. This spring, the chapter awarded three Good Citizen awards and two JROTC awards at local schools.

James said they have also done other community work this year, such as one member who is a Spring Hill Police Officer giving safety tips to women and an American History winners reception in March.

The organization does not meet in the summer, but will be having monthly meetings starting September, James said.

The group will be meeting at First Baptist Church in Spring Hill and the library.

