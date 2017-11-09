Dates set for Brentwood Christmas tree lighting, Morning with Santa

With the holiday season fast approaching, the City of Brentwood recently announced the dates for some of the city’s most anticipated Christmas-related events.

The annual city Christmas tree lighting will take place on Monday night, Dec. 4, at the Brentwood Library.

That event is book-ended by another Brentwood holiday tradition: readings of “The Polar Express” inside the library. Those readings take place at 5 p.m. and then at 6 p.m.

The readings are free, but tickets are required. Those tickets become available on Nov. 20 at the library’s children’s service desk, and City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert advises that you get them close to that date as the event tends to fill up.

This year’s Morning with Santa will take place at the Brentwood Library starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Santa himself will be on hand to pose for pictures with kids and other activities will be ongoing as well. Last year, the event featured magician Scott Humston.