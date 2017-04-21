Daughters of the American Revolution in midst of 3-day conference in Franklin

DAR WINN CHAPTER, SPRING HILL

The Tennessee Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is holding their 112th State Conference at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Conference Center April 20 – 23, 2017.

The gathering includes six members of the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter of Spring Hill and their guests representing the chapter.

The conference consists of workshops, business sessions, committee meetings, and social functions. Honored guests will include the State Regents of Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and North Carolina. Workshop topics include “Preserving Our History” with Myers Brown of the Tennessee State Library & Archives; “Creating Family Archives and Beyond’ with Pamela Byers of Byers Genealogy Research Services; and “Leaving a Legacy” with Carolyn Bendall, a Total Image Consultant.

The speaker at the Opening Night Session will be Dr. Michael Birdwell, History Professor at Tennessee Tech and renowned Sgt. Alvin C. York historian. Speakers at the Saturday events include Rich Meyer, the Director of Alumni and DAR Relations at Hillside School in Hillside, MA; Patricia Ann Pierce and Yvonne Wood, both members of the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument Board; and Anne Byrn, local cookbook author, who will speak about the history of cake baking in America. Chapter Regents will be honored at the Chapter Regents’ Banquet.

NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. To learn about the Brigadier General Richard Winn visit http://www.tndar.org/~richardwinn/index.html.