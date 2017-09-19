Dave Ramsey will host Radio Hall of Fame ceremony in November

National radio personality, best-selling author, personal money management expert and National Radio Hall of Fame inductee Dave Ramsey will host the 29th Annual National Radio Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and celebration.

Ramsey is a Williamson County resident whose company, Ramsey Solutions, is building a new headquarters complex in Berry Farms. Among the Hall of Fame inductees this year is fellow Middle Tennessean Bobby Bones.

“We’re honored to have Dave, a world-class speaker who regularly addresses audiences of 10,000 at his live events, serve as our master of ceremonies,” National Radio Hall of Fame Chairman Kraig T. Kitchin said in a press release announcing the event. “And thanks to TuneIn, fans everywhere can catch the on-demand audio of the special evening.”

A commercial-free audio feed of the event will be exclusively provided by TuneIn, this year’s official online streaming partner.

The black-tie optional event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in downtown Chicago. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.radiohof.org. A portion of ticket purchases is a tax deductible charitable donation to the Museum.

The 2017 inductees are Tom Barnard, Bobby Bones, Joseph M. Field, Bill Handel, Sean Hannity, John Records Landecker, Robin Quivers and Robert S. “Bob” Sievers.

Leading radio imaging and production company The Mix Group is the presenting sponsor of the National Radio Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Ramsey has written seven best-selling books: Financial Peace, More Than Enough, The Total Money Makeover, EntreLeadership, Complete Guide to Money, Smart Money Smart Kids and The Legacy Journey. “The Dave Ramsey Show” is heard by more than 13 million listeners each week on more than 585 radio stations and digitally through podcasts, online audio streaming and a 24-hour online streaming video channel.

With more than 60 million monthly active users, TuneIn lets people listen to the world’s sports, news, talk and music from wherever they are. TuneIn has more than 100,000 radio stations and 5.7 million on-demand programs stemming from every continent, and is available for free across many connected devices. TuneIn Premium lets subscribers listen to the NBA, NFL, MLB, more than 60,000 audiobooks, and commercial-free music stations.

The National Radio Hall of Fame collects, preserves, and presents historic and contemporary radio and television content as well as educates, informs, and entertains the public through its archives, public programs, screenings, exhibits, publications and online access to its resources. The museum is located at 360 North State Street in downtown Chicago and was founded in 1983 by veteran broadcaster Bruce DuMont.