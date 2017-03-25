Davidson-Williamson Boys & Girls Clubs to welcome Shaquille O’ Neal

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) will welcome Shaquille O’ Neal, a retired NBA Hall of Fame basketball player, to The Great Futures Gala on April 1 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

O’Neal, who is currently an analyst on the television program Inside the NBA, will be the featured celebrity at the gala. The event, which takes place from 5 – 9 p.m., supports the operation of eight Middle Tennessee Clubs located in Davidson and Williamson counties and outreach programs serving 4,000 youth.

O’Neal credits the Boys & Girls Clubs with giving him a safe place to play and keeping him off the streets in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

“It gave me something to do,” he said. “I’d just go there to shoot. I didn’t even play on a team.”

A national spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, O’Neal donated $1 million in 1999 to help build technology centers in Clubs, and he collaborated with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Microsoft to create an online safety program for kids.

O’Neal, 45, is widely perceived as one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA. Standing 7’1”, he is one of the largest players to ever play in the league.

In addition to O’Neal’s attendance, BGCMT’s Youth of the Year will share the value of the Club in their life and how they’ve achieved academic success, a healthy lifestyle and good character through their Club engagement.

The Great Futures Gala is presented by Nissan North America and attracts more than 500 guests each year. “Nissan is committed to helping improve the quality of life in the communities where we live and work,” said Rebecca Vest, Nissan Vice President of Corporate Development and Social Responsibility. “The education support students receive at Boys & Girls Clubs help to increase the likelihood of success in their academic careers and in life. We are proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs as we carry out our commitment to education in our community.”

Tickets are $300 per person. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $2,500. Tickets, tables, and sponsorships can be secured through www.BGCMT.org or by contacting (615) 983-6836. The Great Futures Gala schedule is:

5 p.m. Reception and Silent Auction

6:30 p.m. Dinner Begins in the Omni Broadway Ballroom

7 p.m. Entertainment, Live Auction, and Program

The Great Futures Gala is supported by:

Presenting Sponsor: Nissan North America

Silver Sponsors: CoreCivic; HCA/TriStar; Reliant Bank; Taco Bell; Total HVAC; US Bank

Bronze Sponsors: 102.5 The Game; Ajax Turner; Amerigroup; Harry’s Fresh Foods; Kroger, Pinnacle Financial Partners; Rogers Group; Ryman Hospitality; Smyrna Ready Mix; Triumph Aerostructures; Your Williamson

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs, visit www.bgcmt.org.