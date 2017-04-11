Davis House Music Jam comes to Franklin Theater in May

Davis House Child Advocacy Center’s annual music event Rock The House Music Jam presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at The Franklin Theatre.

This year’s event features songwriters Lee Thomas Miller, Wynn Varble, James Otto, and Mac Davis, and it serves to raise funds for the services provided at no cost by Davis House to children and families impacted by child abuse.

Lee Thomas Miller, a 3-time Grammy nominee, has written seven #1 songs including “Perfect Storm,” “I’m Still a Guy,” and “The World” (Brad Paisley); “Southern Girl” (Tim McGraw), “You’re Gonna Miss This” (Trace Adkins), and “The Impossible” (Joe Nichols).

Wynn Varble has written three # 1 songs: “Have You Forgotten” (Darryl Worley), “Waitin’ On A Woman” (Brad Paisley) and “I’m A Little More Country Than That” (Easton Corbin). All three were nominated for Song of the Year. Varble received Nashville Songwriters Association’s Songwriter of the Year Award in 2009.

James Otto is a 2-time Grammy nominated singer/songwriter – one for his vocal performance on his breakthrough hit song “Just Got Started Lovin’ You” in 2008, and the second for co-writing Jamey Johnson’s “In Color” which also won both CMA and ACM Song of the Year.

Mac Davis has established himself as an all-around entertainer: songwriter, singer, film and stage actor, T.V. and radio personality, performer and legend. Mac wrote several hits for Elvis Presley, including “In the Ghetto,” “Memories,” “Don’t Cry Daddy” and “A Little Less Conversation.” Nominated three times for a Grammy Award, Davis has written hits for such artists as Kenny Rogers, Bobby Goldsboro and Gallery. Hit songs he recorded himself include “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me,” “Stop and Smell the Roses,” “One Hell of a Woman,” “Hooked on Music,” “My Bestest Friend,” “It’s Hard to be Humble” and “Texas in My Rearview Mirror.” He won the ACM’s Entertainer of the Year, and The People’s Choice Awards’ very first Favorite Male Singer. Davis has received notable awards and accolades such as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, being inducted into the Nashville’s Songwriters Hall of Fame, the National Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in New York, the Alabama Music Hall Of Fame’s first ever Jerry Wexler Award and most recently 2015 BMI Icon Award.

“Raising awareness of child abuse and letting people know how to prevent it is part of what we accomplish on this night,” Davis House Executive Director Marcus Stamps said in a press release. “This is a great night of music which allows us to bring people together in the fight against child abuse.”

Attendees purchasing Cabaret Table Seating ($125) or Balcony Seating ($75) tickets have a special opportunity for a pre-show Meet & Greet with the songwriters including food from Stroud’s Barbeque and beverages provided by The Casual Pint, beginning at 5:45 p.m. Classic Seating ($60 and $40) have concessions available for purchase and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Davis House at bit.ly/RTHMJ-2017, by contacting Tara Tidwell at 615-790- 5900 ext. 104, or from The Franklin Theatre website.

Davis House Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit organization providing investigative and healing services to children and their families in response to allegations of child abuse and conducts prevention training and awareness programs in the community. For more information about Davis House and the services provided, http://www.davishousecac.orgvisit www.davishousecac.org.