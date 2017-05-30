Davis House Rocks The House at Franklin Theatre

Rock the House Music Jam at the Franklin Theatre last week featured top music talent in an evening benefitting The Davis House Child Advocacy Center.

Performing were Lee Thomas Miller, Wynn Varble, James Otto and Mac Davis.

Davis House provides investigative and healing services to children and families in response to allegations of sexual and severe physical abuse, as well as training adults in the community on how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child abuse.

The agency coordinates services to children and their families in crisis and providing community education focused on prevention and early intervention. Davis House has a four-county service area of Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties.

Davis House services are provided free of charge, but not free of costs, which events like Rock the House supports.