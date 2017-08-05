Day two of Williamson County Fair features baking contests, concert

By KEVIN WARNER

Day two of the Williamson County Fair brings more deliciousness to the fairgrounds than just the concessions with two baking events taking center stage.

The Loveless Café Homemade Biscuit Contest kicks things off at 1 p.m. on the ag Expo Center arena floor and is open to all Williamson County residents age 12 and older. Contestants must make their own homemade biscuits from scratch. Entries may be turned in from noon to 12:45 p.m. with the biscuit recipe.

Judging will occur at 1 p.m. by the Loveless Café Team. Gift baskets will be awarded to the top three entries with the winner receiving an additional gift card. Full rules can be found here. http://www.williamsoncountyfair.org/p/competitive-events/dept.-300—culinary-arts/321

The 4-H Cake Auction will also take place in the arena at 4 p.m. The sale includes entries from up to 23 classes of baked goods, ranging from cakes to cookies.

Later, the CMA Recording artists “The Duggar Brothers” will take the Vanderbilt Health Stage in the arena. The show starts at 8 p.m.

For more information, find a full list of events at the fair here.

Saturday is Government Employee Day, so government employees get in free with a ticket obtained through their employer. There are many days of ticket specials and ticket packages that will be offered at the fair. General admission to the fair will be $7 for attendees over the age of 12, $5 for children ages 6 through 12 and children five and under receive free admission.

Apart from the ticket specials, attendees can download the official Williamson County fair app, which is available on iOS and android platforms, and receive one dollar off their admission by showing it at the gate.

Midway ride coupons are not included in general admission to the fair. Single coupons cost $1.25 each, but all rides require more than one to ride. Visitors can buy large numbers of coupons for a reduced price listed here.

New on Saturdays this year, guests may purchase unlimited rides 10 a.m. to 4p.m. for $25, or purchase a ride wristband between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $35 to receive unlimited rides until midnight. Sunday unlimited rides cost $25 for the day. (noon to 11 p.m.)

The midway, presented by Drew Expositions will also bring bringing many new attractions this year including a professional high dive show.

Saturday night and all weekend nights, the fair will close with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. The fair runs through Aug.12.