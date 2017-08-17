DCS launches investigation following Brentwood Academy rape lawsuit

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Tennessee Department of Child Services launched an investigation surrounding the filing of a lawsuit by a former Brentwood Academy parent claiming her then 12-year-old son was repeatedly sexually assaulted at school.

The investigation comes after the $30 million dollar civil suit was filed against the school and several administrators, claiming they had known about and failed to report multiple instances of sexual abuse and rape on campus.

“Wednesday night, DCS opened another investigation, based on new information DCS has received regarding the allegations arising from the Brentwood Academy case,” DCS Spokesman Rob Johnson said Thursday.

According to Johnson, confidentiality laws prohibit discussing details, including what tipped the investigation.

According to policy, the DCS has 60 days to complete the investigation.

The school has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit, but communication director Susan Schafer told the Home Page Wednesday that the school will “rigorously deny” the claims.

*This story has been edited to clarify that Brentwood Academy is not the direct subject of the investigation.