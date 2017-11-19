Deadline for guaranteed scholarships to MTSU is Dec. 1

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY

Prospective Middle Tennessee State University students and their parents or guardians have been hearing a similar message all fall from administrators, staff and admissions recruiters:

Apply to MTSU by Friday, Dec. 1, in order to be considered for guaranteed academic merit scholarships for qualifying students.

For high school seniors planning to begin college at MTSU in the summer or fall semester in 2018, guaranteed scholarships are available to first-time incoming freshmen who:

Submit an admission application.

Pay the application fee.

Provide qualifying official ACT and/or SAT test scores.

Submit qualifying official sixth-semester high school transcript with cumulative GPA requirement.

Are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Dec. 1 is a firm deadline for the university’s guaranteed scholarship and MTSU expects to fully expend all of its guaranteed funds to students who meet that deadline, a university official said.

Guaranteed scholarships range from $2,000 to $5,000 a year for four years. They include:

Trustee — $5,000 per year. Requires a minimum 30 or higher ACT and minimum 3.5 GPA.

$5,000 per year. Requires a minimum 30 or higher ACT and minimum 3.5 GPA. Presidential — $4,000 per year. Requires a 28 ACT and 3.5 GPA.

$4,000 per year. Requires a 28 ACT and 3.5 GPA. True Blue — $3,000 per year. Requires a 26 ACT and 3.5 GPA.

$3,000 per year. Requires a 26 ACT and 3.5 GPA. Provost —$2,000 per year. Requires a 25 ACT and 3.5 GPA.

Students can receive the scholarship for up to four years or eight semesters as long as the scholarship renewal eligibility requirements are met.

“If a student qualifies with a 3.5 GPA and at least a 25 on the ACT, this is the easiest scholarship they will ever apply for,” said Linda Olsen, director of undergraduate recruitment in the Office of Admissions. “Remember to apply by Dec. 1.”

The 2018-19 Scholarship Guide provides an outline of all scholarships. A printable, online version is available at https://tinyurl.com/y994qbcx.

The Buchanan Fellowship, awarded through the MTSU Honors College, also requires a Dec. 1 deadline. It is the highest academic award given to an entering MTSU freshman.

For more information, contact the MT One Stop by calling 615-898-2111 or email MTOneStop@mtsu.edu. The MT One Stop provides integrated services in the areas of financial aid, course registration, tuition and billing and transcripts. The office is located in the Student Services and Admissions Center, 1860 Blue Raider Drive.