Deadline is Apr. 21 to apply for healthcare student scholarships

Williamson Medical Center offers multiple scholarships each year to students pursuing degrees in healthcare.

The deadline for all three scholarships is fast approaching on April 21. There is still time to submit applications. Here are some details about each scholarship being offered:

The Fay Porter Memorial Scholarship – This scholarship is named after Fay Porter, a friend and longtime supporter of WMC. Applicants for this scholarship can be pursuing any type of health-related degree. The scholarship ranges from $500 to $2,500 depending on the circumstances of the student awarded the scholarship.

The Ike Brown Scholarship – Named in honor of Mr. Isaac “Ike” Brown, who served on the WMC Board of Trustees for 24 years, this scholarship is available to medical students only and will pay $2,500 toward medical school tuition to the student selected to receive this scholarship.

The Kim McMurray Memorial Nursing Scholarship – This scholarship is named in memory of beloved nurse Kim McMurray, who tirelessly served as a nurse at WMC for nearly 30 years. She continued to work in various roles during years of arduous chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer. The scholarship provides $500 and will be awarded to a nursing student accepted to the nursing curriculum who demonstrates a particular connection to cancer or the treatment of cancer.

These scholarships are funded by donations from WMC’s medical staff, employees and members of the community. The annual Williamson Medical Center Golf Tournament also raises money for these scholarships.

For more information on the application process and to download the application, go to www.williamsonmedicalcenter.org and scroll to the bottom of the home page.

You will see the Medical Scholarship Program icon on the right-hand side. You can click here to download the application which has all the submission details.

For additional information, you can email Leigh Williams at lewilliams@wmed.org.