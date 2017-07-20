Deadlines approaching for Columbia State admissions

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Columbia State Community College’s fall semester begins Aug. 28, and important application deadlines are fast approaching for new and returning students.

New students must complete and submit an application by the Aug. 11 deadline. Returning students who have missed one or more semesters must reapply for admission by Aug. 18. Fall registration closes Aug. 22.

Students are encouraged to apply soon in order to get all forms and requirements completed prior to the application deadline.

Upon acceptance, new students must schedule and attend a Right Start Orientation, where they will meet with an adviser and register for classes. Both faculty and staff are ready to help students with the registration process, answer questions and create a plan based on their individual needs.

Applications are currently accepted online at www.ColumbiaState.edu/Apply . There is a $10 one-time application fee for first-time applicants.

For more information, visit the Columbia State website, call (931) 540-2790 or visit one of the five campuses. Two are in this area:

Columbia Campus

1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Monday – Thursday: 7:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

931.540.2790

Williamson Campus

1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin

Monday – Thursday: 7:45 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

615.790.4400