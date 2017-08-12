“Death by Chocolate” program is this week at Grassland fce

University of Tennessee Extension Agent Patsy Watkins, MPH, CFCS, will be presenting an informative program called “Death by Chocolate” at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Grassland Family and Community Education (fce) Club meeting at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, room 201.

The program discusses the health effects of chocolate.

Bethlehem United Methodist Church is located at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin (Follow signs to church office which is at side entrance along the tree line. Other doors are locked for child care. Follow fce signs once you enter the building.)

Grassland Family and Community Education Club 2018 dues are due by Sept. 1 .

Meetings are presently held the third Wednesday of every month.

Mary Alice Weber is president, Williamson County Association for Family and Community Education.