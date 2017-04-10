Debbie Ballard Brings Over 20 Years of Experience to Kerr & Co Realty

Recently established Kerr & Co Realty, a new Cool Springs-based real estate firm, proudly announces the addition of Realtor Debbie Ballard.

Debbie has helped buyers, sellers and investors with their real estate needs for over 20 years. After graduating the University of Washington in Seattle, she started as a licensed real estate assistant becoming office manager of RE/MAX Northwest Realtors to over 75 agents and managed 20+ rental properties.

Debbie has been a full-time realtor serving the greater Nashville area for the last 15 years. Her expertise in the market, experience in real estate and strong negotiation skills are reasons why most of her business is repeat clients and referrals. She offers integrity and loyalty to all of her clients and enjoys helping them with one of the largest and most personal investments of their lives.

She is a Multi-Million Dollar producer, member of the Graduate Realtor Institute and a Certified Relocation Specialist. She and her husband, Damon, live in Franklin with their two children, Jack and Macy. They are active in local sports and Williamson County Schools and enjoy doing competition barbeque as a family.

Mobile: (615) 545-6800

Office: (615) 905-1408

Debbie@DebbieBallard.com

Visit KerrandCoRealty.com or call (615) 905-1408 for more information about Kerr & Co Realty.