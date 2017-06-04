Dedication and open house are Saturday for Academy Park campus

Williamson County Parks and Recreation invites the public to the June 10 Next Saturday is the official dedication of the Academy Park Campus, including the Williamson County Enrichment Center, Performing Arts Center, and Academy Park Gymnasium, located at 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.

Festivities include an open house, and begin at 10 a.m. in the courtyard with a dedication and ribbon cutting by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Parks and Recreation Director Gordon Hampton and other dignitaries.

The courtyard itself contains a water feature and garden that connects the campus buildings.

Academy Park is named for its former function as the campus of Battle Ground Academy.

The Enrichment Center, the Performing Arts Center, and the Gymnasium, are under the purview of Williamson County Parks and Recreation. Also at Academy Park are Renaissance High School, a public Williamson County high school that is open zoned and handles admissions by application, as well as the Williamson County Public Library main branch.

Following the ribbon cutting, the campus will be open until 2 p.m. for tours, activities and performances. The Williamson County Enrichment Center features a large banquet hall, classrooms, senior lounge, group fitness/dance studio, gathering spaces, wellness center, outdoor amphitheater, bocce ball and pickleball courts. The center offers numerous daily senior activities, plus art, music and other classes for the community, ages 3 through adults. All classes are fee based, and open to the public.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center is a versatile public theater facility, featuring 280 seats with state-of- the-art digital lighting and sound. Along with theater auditions, rehearsals and performances, other anticipated uses include songwriter’s nights, art exhibits, choral groups, concerts, recitals, talent showcases, summer camps and school group performances. The facility is available for public use and rental.

During the dedication event, the theater will feature free dramatic and musical vignettes by the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department’s Rhythm & Spirit performance teams, Star Bright Players Children’s Theatre group and Five Points Swing band.

The Academy Park Gym offers a range of daytime activities designed specifically for seniors (55+), including a free walking club. Open daily and staffed by a recreation specialist, the gym also offers other organized activities including shuffleboard, badminton and table tennis.

For more information about hours of operation, events and classes on the Academy Park campus, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.