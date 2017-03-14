STATE BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Defensive-minded Bruins seek to suppress Oak Ridge’s athleticism

By CHIP CIRILLO

Ever since the summer, Greg Shirley has had a good feeling about his team

Brentwood went 19-5 against tough competition during summer team camps at Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Belmont, so the Bruins coach isn’t surprised his team made it to the Class AAA tournament.

That was their goal from Day One.

Brentwood (26-8) will face Oak Ridge (30-2) in a quarterfinal at MTSU’s Murphy Center at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“I could just watch them grow as a unit, basketball-wise, and how they bonded together,” Shirley said. “More of a family than actually a team.”

Brentwood boasts one of Class AAA’s top defensive teams while Oak Ridge counters with one of the top offensive clubs.

The Bruins rank second in points allowed (45.3 ppg) and the Wildcats are No. 2 in scoring (81.1).

Brentwood fluctuates between man-to-man and zone defenses, depending on the opponent.

“The team we’re getting ready to play is very athletic,” Shirley said. “They are one of the top scoring teams in the state, so it’s going to be an interesting clash of styles. We’re probably going to play a combination of a couple of defenses against them.”

Brentwood practiced at Belmont and Lipscomb in preparation for the open-air layout of the Murphy Center.

Oak Ridge’s athletic lineup includes Clemson football signee Tee Higgins, a two-time Class 5A Mr. Football back. Tajion Jones, a Mr. Basketball finalist, leads the Wildcats.

“We’re more athletic than people realize, so we will run when there are opportunities, but our goal is to make them face our half-court defense every single time,” Shirley said.

Brentwood is long at every position with a starting lineup that ranges from 6-foot-2 to 6-6.

“Our length is probably our biggest strength,” Shirley said. “They shoot a lot of 3’s so we’ve got to get back and get matched up quickly.”

The Bruins went 6-0 at MTSU’s team camp, so Shirley hopes that’s a good omen.

Brentwood guard Kellen King averages over 18 points per game to lead the team and forward Reed Smith averages 16 ppg.

Shirley rotates eight players and they all contribute.

The Bruins are in the toughest bracket, considering Oak Ridge is ranked second and Memphis East (33-3) is No. 1.

The Brentwood-Oak Ridge winner faces the Memphis East-East Hamilton winner in Friday’s semifinals.

“It’s a difficult draw, but we played in one of the toughest districts in the state, so we’ll be ready to go,” King said.

District 11-AAA’s Independence also made the state tournament.

Brentwood needed sectional wins on the road for its last two state tournament appearances, including this year’s victory at Northeast and a 2015 win at Station Camp.

“You get out there in front of their fans and show them that you’re going to state and they’re not,” King said. “We knew we could beat either Mt. Juliet or Northeast and unfortunately we lost that region championship.”

King has grown a foot in height since arriving at Brentwood as a 5-3 freshman.

“I was kind of a late bloomer,” said King, a small school prospect. “My dad was a late bloomer, too, so (the doctors) weren’t very surprised. I just kind of shot up junior and sophomore years. It’s helped me a lot because I can play guard or forward and still handle the ball.”

Brentwood can’t let Oak Ridge get its transition game going.

“Making sure they don’t shoot 3’s in transition, because that’s what they like to do,” Smith said. “I think if we can stop their transition game we’ll limit their amount of points scored.”

Getting to Murfreesboro has been a Brentwood expectation for a long time.

“We’ve been talking about it all summer, all fall and then once the season started it became an expectation,” said Smith, a 6-4 Chapman (Calif.) commit. “None of us are surprised to be here right now.”