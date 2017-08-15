Defibrillators sought for Crockett Park

By LANDON WOODROOF

On April 10, Douglas Paul Campbell went running with friends in Crockett Park for the last time. The teacher and coach passed away at the park, despite his friends’ best efforts to resuscitate him.

Now, several months later, a GoFundMe campaign has been started to install defibrillators at Crockett Park in the hopes of potentially saving the lives of future park-goers who find themselves in the midst of a medical emergency.

“Would Doug still be here if we had access to an AED (Automated External Defibulator)?” the GoFundMe message accompanying the campaign reads. “No one will ever know, but we sure would have liked to have had one available to increase his chance of survival.”

Assistant City Manager Jay Evans said Brentwood does not currently have any defibrillators in city parks. The city does keep a defibrillator at City Hall, at the city Service Center on General George Patton Drive and at the library.

The GoFundMe campaign seeks to raise a total of $4,000. Of that total, according to the campaign page, $2,400 would go to the cost of putting five AEDs in the park for a year and $1,600 would go to installing a memorial bench for Campbell at the site where he collapsed.

Evans said the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department would purchase and install boxes to house the units. Initially, he said, the AEDs will be leased for a year.

“That will provide the City an opportunity to evaluate if the units are safe to be unsecured in these public spaces before we seek to purchase units ourselves,” Evans wrote in an email.

According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, AEDs “are user-friendly devices that untrained bystanders can use to save the life of someone having [sudden cardiac arrest].”

The institute’s webpage states that sudden cardiac arrests are almost always fatal within a few minutes, but “[r]apid treatment of SCA with an AED can be lifesaving.”

Campbell worked at Lipscomb Elementary, Edmondson Elementary and Brentwood Academy over the course of his career, according to his obituary.

The GoFundMe page for this campaign includes words from Campbell’s friends that suggest Campbell would have supported the cause.

“We know Doug wouldn’t want us to do anything, but we also know he was always there for us and we don’t want him to be forgotten,” the page reads. “If he knew his death would benefit others, he would say where do I sign up?”

At the time of writing, the campaign is $660 short of its goal.