Del Frisco’s will donate 20% of sales to hurricane relief

Texas-based Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey with a goal to donate over $1,000,000 to Houston area food banks.

Del Frisco's Grille is one of the restaurants in Brentwood's Hill Center development along Franklin Road.

From Thursday, August 31 through Monday, Sept. 4 , 20% of sales at every Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco’s Grille and Sullivan’s Steakhouse nationwide (53 restaurants in total) will be contributed with hopes to exceed $1,000,000 in donations.

Here in the Nashville are, guests can visit Del Frisco’s Grille locations in The Gulch and Brentwood to give back to the resilient Houston community and those who have been affected by the tragic floods in the area.