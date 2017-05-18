Democrat James Mackler speaks to Franklin

BY A.J. DUGGER III

James Mackler, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate challenging incumbent Senator Bob Corker, spoke at the Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium Thursday night.

The event was organized by the Williamson County Democratic Party as a part of their “Headway Thursdays” series.

Mackler, who will run against Corker in 2018, spoke openly about how he will run his campaign.

“We need to get past labels like Democrat and Republican. I’ll go out to talk to people and simply explain to them that I do share their values,” he said. “We all want a good education for our children. We all want to feel safe. These are concerns that we all have.”

Mackler flew a blackhawk helicopter pilot with the 101st Airborne Division during the Iraq-Afghanistan wars. He told the crowd that the horror of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 inspired him to join the Army immedieatly.

Today Mackler, who is the father of two daughters, works as a criminal defense attorney with Bone McAllester Norton PLLC. He also serves as a civil litigator and is in the Tennessee National Guard.

“My grandfather taught me to do what’s right for people,” Mackler said. “Politicians should be public servants.”

Mackler is confident that he will get enough funding to run.

“I am a man of faith,” he told the crowd. “I’m more concerned with doing what is right for the community.”