Denton’s walk-off grand slam lifts Ravenwood over Centennial

Ravenwood’s Zane Denton wears the player of the game cowboy hat after hitting a walk-off grand slam to beat Centennial.

By CHIP CIRILLO

The baseball-crazy Denton family will have much to talk about in their group text message.

First, Bryce Denton suited up with the St. Louis Cardinals for the first time in their spring training game – a 6-2 win over Washington.

Then, Bryce’s younger brother, Zane, belted a walk-off grand slam in the seventh inning, giving Ravenwood an 8-6 win over visiting Centennial on Wednesday night.

“We’re in a group message with our family and we all congratulated (Bryce),” Zane said. “He’s doing great. He was in minor-league spring training, but he had a 4-for-4 day yesterday. That’s probably why he got called up.”

Zane’s teammates mobbed him at home plate after the sophomore’s one-out grand slam to right field capped a five-run rally.

“I haven’t had a very good season so far,” said Denton, the Raptors’ cleanup hitter. “I was just trying to barrel it up. Saw a pitch low and in and I just turned on it.”

Raptors pitching coach Danny Borne stepped in as head coach for the doubleheader after Teddy Craig was suspended for two games after being ejected for disputing an umpire’s call in Tuesday’s 8-0 loss at Centennial.

“There’s going to be four Denton brothers to come through Ravenwood and there have been a lot of special moments for the first three that came through,” Borne said. “It’s a special family, a baseball-crazy family.”

Chase Denton was the first to play at Ravenwood and he later went on to Jackson State and Martin Methodist.

Myles Denton, a seventh-grader at Woodland Middle School, will be the final brother to play at Ravenwood.

“It’s just a huge baseball family and if you go to their house right now I guarantee MLB Channel is gonna be on TV,” Borne said. “That’s all they do there.”

Bryce is likely to play low Class A ball with the Peoria Chiefs in the Cardinals’ organization in the Midwest League this season.

“Today, they gave him a day off and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to dress with the big-league team,’” Borne said. “Out of the entire lineup card he was the only one who didn’t get in the game, but at least he was there and again, a 19-year-old to be in the dugout is pretty special.”

The Dentons have never played together at Ravenwood, but one of the brothers will be with the Raptors for 15 consecutive years.

When Zane is a senior, Myles will be a freshman, so the Dentons will finally be together at Ravenwood for one season.

Borne, a former pitcher for Middle Tennessee State and Marshall County, played in the minor leagues for the Cardinals for two seasons.

It was a badly needed win for Ravenwood (6-7, 5-4 District 11-AAA), which lost seven of its previous eight games.

Centennial (5-6, 4-5) was three outs from a series sweep and a doubleheader sweep when disaster struck in the seventh.

Reliever Trystan Greve lost his control and hit three batters in the seventh.

“We played three really good games except for one inning,” Cougars coach Rob Baughman said. “We talk to our kids all the time about finishing. You’ve got to finish the game.”

Greve hit the bottom two hitters in Ravenwood’s order, Shane Craig and Brandon Jaworski, to start the rally.

Leadoff hitter Will Myers singled in Craig, narrowing the deficit to 6-4.

Alec Lubas reached on a fielder’s choice and Greve hit Zach Sharber, loading the bases for Denton.

Denton earned the right to wear a cowboy hat, a new tradition for Ravenwood’s player of the game.

“Hat’s off to them,” said Baughman, no pun intended. “I wish (Zane) would have been there watching (Bryce). We’re going to have to get him a (ticket).”

Centennial starter Bradford Mills, whose father, Mike, pitched in the minor leagues for Toronto, held Ravenwood to two runs and four hits in the first five innings.

The Cougars held off a seventh-inning rally by the Raptors for a 7-5 win in the opener.

UP NEXT

Centennial visits Overton on Saturday.

Ravenwood hosts Rossview on Friday. The Raptors beat Rossview in the 2016 and 2014 sectionals, including a three-home run performance by Bryce Denton in 2014.