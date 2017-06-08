Deputy commended for saving a choking child

From left are Chief Deputy Dusty Rhoades, Kris Krabill, Deputy Kevin Teague, Sheriff Jeff Long, Lt. Sammie Baker. // SUBMITTED

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and his favorite charity were honored with an award after he saved the life of a child who was choking during lunch at his school cafeteria.

Toyota of Cool Springs General Sales Manager Kris Krabill presented a plaque to Deputy Kevin Teague and will donate a check for $150 to Autism Tennessee after naming Teague Deputy of the Month for May.

Deputy Teague is assigned to the Crime Prevention Division and is the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Bethesda Elementary. Teague was in the cafeteria when he saw a child in distress, unable to breathe or talk. He quickly performed the Heimlich maneuver and dislodged food from the child’s throat.

Teague joined the WCSO last December following a distinguished career of 27 years in law enforcement at Franklin Police Department.

Each month Toyota of Cool Springs will honor a WCSO deputy and a charity in their Deputy of the Month program.