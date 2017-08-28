Deputy honored for lifesaving action on Natchez Trace Bridge

Above: Chief Deputy Dusty Rhoades, Lt. Rodney King, Deputy Jim Zahn, Kris Krabill, Sheriff Jeff Long. // SUBMITTED

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was honored for his role in saving a life at the Natchez Trace Bridge over Hwy. 96 West.

Deputy Jim Zahn was named Deputy of the Month for June. Deputy Zahn and his favorite charity received an award from Toyota of Cool Springs.

He was on patrol when he saw a man who was visibly upset standing on the 145-foot-tall bridge. Zahn convinced the man to walk away from the bridge and get medical treatment.

Deputy Zahn is assigned to the Patrol Division. He has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for two years.

Toyota of Cool Springs General Sales Manager Kris Krabill presented a plaque to Deputy Zahn and Toyota of Cool Springs will donate a check for $150 to Susan G. Komen organization, which is focused solely on ending breast cancer.

Each month Toyota of Cool Springs will honor a WCSO deputy and a charity.