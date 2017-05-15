Deputy recognized for his apprehension of armed burglary suspect

Above, Sheriff Jeff Long, Kris Krabill, Deputy Givens, Captain Roddy Parker, Chief Deputy Dusty Rhoades.

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who apprehended an armed burglary suspect was honored with a gift from Toyota of Cool Springs to his favorite charity as Deputy of the Month for April.

Deputy Robert Givens was given this award for his outstanding work in apprehending and arresting an armed burglary suspect who ran from him. His supervisors say he exhibits professionalism and dedication and goes above and beyond the call of duty. Deputy Givens is assigned to the Patrol Division. He has worked for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for 3 years.

Toyota of Cool Springs General Sales Manager Kris Krabill presented a plaque to Deputy Givens and Toyota of Cool Springs will donate a check for $150 to Colon Cancer Alliance.

Each month Toyota of Cool Springs will honor a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a gift to a charity.