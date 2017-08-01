Deputy Teague honored by national School Resource Officers group

PHOTO: Bethesda Elementary Principal Steve Fisher, Captain Mark Wainwright, Deputy Kevin Teague, NASRO President Don Bridges, Lt. Sammie Baker

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF

The National Association of School Resource Officers honored Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Teague for his quick action to save a choking child at Bethesda Elementary School.

The Association presented its Meritorious Service Award to Teague at the NASRO Safe School Conference during an award luncheon in Washington, D.C. in late July.

Deputy Teague is the School Resource Officer at Bethesda Elementary School. He is credited with saving the life of a child who was choking during lunch at his school cafeteria. When he saw the child in distress, unable to breathe or talk, he quickly performed the Heimlich maneuver and dislodged food from the child’s throat.

Teague is assigned to the Crime Prevention Division as an SRO. He joined the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office this past December following a distinguished career of 27 years in law enforcement at the Franklin Police Department.