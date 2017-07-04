Developer says golf gave him drive to excel, desire to help

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Mark Enderly was 10 years old when he picked up his first set of golf clubs.

It still affects him.

“It probably made me what I am today,” Enderly said.

Enderly is a successful Middle Tennessee developer who helped construct The Grove in College Grove.

Last week, he was able to give back to his sport by hosting an event called the “Future Stars Shootout” made of professional golfers from the Web.com tour, a development league for the Professional Golf Association.

The Grove put in a total of $13,000 in winnings to the players. In the end, the players ended up donating $2,500 of the prize money back to The First Tee of Middle Tennessee, an organization designed to help disadvantaged children.

Hannah Sleeper, marketing director for The Grove, said there are almost 200 homes in The Grove. It has a world class golf course that has hosted a regional NCAA tournament for the Middle Tennessee State University golf team.

But, beyond that, there is a spirit of giving.

“We host charity events throughout the year,” Sleeper said.

Not only has the community given to The First Tee, but it has held charity events for veterans and animal rescue, Enderly said.

His wife, Cindy, is very much an animal lover, he said. The family has held events to help Agape Animal Rescue in Nashville and now is helping Williamson County Animal Center. His voice rises a bit in excitement as he speaks about the no-kill shelter.

“It’s just awesome,” he said.

Enderly said at this point the charity work will continue. There’s no giving up on these for him. They are personal.

“The future is for us to try and find different avenues to continue to help these charities,” he said.

