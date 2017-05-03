Did you attend the old Nolensville school? Reunion is in September

The Nolensville Historic School Reunion Committee is hosting a gathering on Sunday, September 24, 2017 .

Anyone that attended school at the historic building from 1937-1972 is invited to attend and bring a spouse/guest.

The reunion will be from 1-5 p.m. at the Nolensville Historic School Building, 7248 Nolensville Road.

To RSVP, or to offer any pictures or memorabilia to share for the video, or for questions, please contact: