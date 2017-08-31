Digital Bookmobile national tour to stop at Brentwood Library Saturday

By LANDON WOODROOF

A decidedly 21st century bookmobile will be making its way to the Brentwood Library at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

Rather than row after row of hardbacks and paperbacks, this Digital Bookmobile contains computers and various devices intended to give visitors a tutorial in browsing and checking out e-books.

The 42-foot-long bookmobile is coming to Brentwood as part of the Digital Bookmobile National Tour, which stretches from Texas all the way to Canada. It is intended to familiarize library card holders with the ins and outs of utilizing their library’s digital book collections.

“Working at the reference desk one of the most common questions we get is what is an e-book, and how do I get one of those?” Katie Creecy, the reference services manager at the Brentwood Library, said.

The library uses the OverDrive service for its digital holdings, and that company is the one sponsoring the Digital Bookmobile.

Creecy said that e-book and digital audiobook check outs at the Brentwood Library have been steadily rising the past few years. More and more people, for instance, seem to be realizing that they can listen to audiobooks without having to go through the hassle of keeping up with a bunch of CDs.

Still, some have found the process of checking out e-books confusing.

OverDrive has an answer for that.

Adult Programming Coordinator Brigid Day said one of the services that will be highlighted on Saturday is OverDrive’s new app for borrowing e-books, Libby.

“It’s really simplified the process,” Day said. “For some people who may have tried it in the past and thought it was too complicated, it’s a new and improved way to do it.”

In addition to Brentwood Library staff, OverDrive experts will be at to help visitors become comfortable with browsing and borrowing from the library’s digital collections. A Gadget Gallery on board the bookmobile will give library patrons the opportunity to explore various e-reading devices, such as iPads, Chromebooks and Kindles.

In addition to the Digital Bookmobile, the event Saturday will also feature a number of other special activities or attractions.

The Donut Distillery food truck will be on hand, for instance. Visitors who tour the Digital Bookmobile will be entered into a giveaway for a Kindle Paperwhite e-reader.

Day said there will also be a prize wheel for people to spin, which offers its own array of giveaways.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Brentwood Library card holders can access the library’s collection of ebooks and audiobooks by visiting www.brentwoodtn.gov/library and clicking on elibrary.