"Director’s Cut" of Loudermilk tribute concert coming to Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre will play host to the premiere screening of the “Director’s Cut”of A Tribute To John D. Loudermilk, beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Filmed in March 2016 at the Franklin Theatre and directed by Dixie Gamble, the live tribute to one of America’s most treasured songwriters was filmed for a PBS Special and recorded for an album of the same title released on Sept. 15.

The PBS special begins airing around the country later this Fall.

Tickets to the “Director’s Cut” version are $10.

All profits from the screening will go to MusiCares, which provides support and community services to musicians in need of medical, personal & financial assistance.

Among the all-star cast memorializing the composer of “Tobacco Road,” “Abilene,” and “Indian Reservation,” are Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, John Jorgenson, John McFee, Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Corey Chisel & Adriel Danae, Harry Stinson, The Whites, Deborah Allen, Mike Loudermilk, Jimmy Hall, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Buddy Green, Tommy Emmanuel, Beth Hooker, Claudia Church, Becky Hobbs, Norro Wilson and John Cowan.

The evening was hosted by songwriter and music historian Peter Cooper, and John D. Loudermilk was on hand to enjoy all the performances.

The live album, A Tribute To John D. Loudermilk, is on Vector Recordings and is distributed by BFD / Orchard.