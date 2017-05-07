DISTRICT BASEBALL: Ravenwood downs Brentwood; Page upsets CPA

DISTRICT 11-AAA TOURNAMENT (at Brentwood High)

Ravenwood 6 vs. Brentwood 4 (Winner’s Bracket)

The Ravenwood Raptors advanced to the third round of the District 11-AAA tournament with a 6-4 win against Brentwood Sunday.

Brentwood will host Independence in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Monday, while Ravenwood will take on Summit at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Independence 6 vs. Franklin 5 (Loser’s Bracket)

The Independence Eagles eliminated Franklin with a 6-5 win Sunday.

Sam Molnar led Indy with three RBI, while Shawn Wallwork posted three hits.

Jonathan Giles posted two RBI for Franklin.

Summit 5 vs. Dickson County 0

Summit pitcher Chris McElvain fired a no-hitter to take down Dickson County 5-0 Sunday.

The Spartans will take on Ravenwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Dickson County will face Centennial in an elimination match at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

DISTRICT 12-AA TOURNAMENT (Second Round)

Page 5 vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy 1

Page advanced to the third round of the District 12-AA tournament with a 5-1 win against CPA Sunday.

Nolensville 0 vs. Cascade 1

Spring Hill 7 vs. Giles County 0

Spring Hill advanced to the third round of the District 12-AA tournament with a 7-0 win over Giles County.

Andy Hale and Brycen Thomas recorded two RBI apiece in the victory.