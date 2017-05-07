DISTRICT BASEBALL: Ravenwood downs Brentwood; Page upsets CPA

DISTRICT 11-AAA TOURNAMENT (at Brentwood High)
Ravenwood 6 vs. Brentwood 4 (Winner’s Bracket)
The Ravenwood Raptors advanced to the third round of the District 11-AAA tournament with a 6-4 win against Brentwood Sunday.
Brentwood will host Independence in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Monday, while Ravenwood will take on Summit at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Independence 6 vs. Franklin 5 (Loser’s Bracket)
The Independence Eagles eliminated Franklin with a 6-5 win Sunday.
Sam Molnar led Indy with three RBI, while Shawn Wallwork posted three hits.
Jonathan Giles posted two RBI for Franklin.
Summit 5 vs. Dickson County 0
Summit pitcher Chris McElvain fired a no-hitter to take down Dickson County 5-0 Sunday.
The Spartans will take on Ravenwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Dickson County will face Centennial in an elimination match at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
DISTRICT 12-AA TOURNAMENT (Second Round)
Page 5 vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy 1
Page advanced to the third round of the District 12-AA tournament with a 5-1 win against CPA Sunday.
Nolensville 0 vs. Cascade 1
Spring Hill 7 vs. Giles County 0
Spring Hill advanced to the third round of the District 12-AA tournament with a 7-0 win over Giles County.
Andy Hale and Brycen Thomas recorded two RBI apiece in the victory.