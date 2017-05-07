District baseball, softball tournament results

BASEBALL
District 11-AAA TOURNAMENT (at Brentwood High)
FIRST ROUND
#4 Ravenwood 9 vs. #5 Centennial 1
Ravenwood advanced to the second round of the District 11-AAA tournament with a 9-1 win against Centennial Saturday.
Ravenwood will take on Brentwood in a second-round matchup at 6 p.m. Sunday. Centennial will face the loser of Dickson County’s matchup against Summit at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
#2 Independence 1 vs. #7 Dickson County 2
Dickson County advanced to the second round with a 2-1 victory against Independence.
Indy will face Franklin in an elimination match at 1 p.m. Sunday. Dickson County will face Summit at 3 p.m. Both games will be played at Brentwood High.
#3 Summit 15 vs. #6 Franklin 4
Summit advanced to the second round with a 15-4 win against Franklin.
Franklin will face Independence in an elimination match at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Division II-A BASEBALL TOURNAMENT (at BGA)
CHAMPIONSHIP
Battle Ground Academy 2 vs. University School of Nashville 3
SOFTBALL
District 11-AAA TOURNAMENT
Franklin 8 vs. Centennial 9 (10 innings)
Centennial advanced to the District 11-AAA double-elimination tournament with a 9-8 win over Franklin.
Franklin was eliminated with the loss.
Centennial 0 vs. Dickson County 3
Dickson County advanced with a 3-0 win against Centennial Saturday.
DCHS will face Summit at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Independence.
Ravenwood 0 vs. Independence 1
Independence advanced with a 1-0 win against Ravenwood Saturday. Indy will host Brentwood at 4:30 p.m. Monday.