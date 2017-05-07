District baseball, softball tournament results

BASEBALL

District 11-AAA TOURNAMENT (at Brentwood High)

FIRST ROUND

#4 Ravenwood 9 vs. #5 Centennial 1

Ravenwood advanced to the second round of the District 11-AAA tournament with a 9-1 win against Centennial Saturday.

Ravenwood will take on Brentwood in a second-round matchup at 6 p.m. Sunday. Centennial will face the loser of Dickson County’s matchup against Summit at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

#2 Independence 1 vs. #7 Dickson County 2

Dickson County advanced to the second round with a 2-1 victory against Independence.

Indy will face Franklin in an elimination match at 1 p.m. Sunday. Dickson County will face Summit at 3 p.m. Both games will be played at Brentwood High.

#3 Summit 15 vs. #6 Franklin 4

Summit advanced to the second round with a 15-4 win against Franklin.

Franklin will face Independence in an elimination match at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Division II-A BASEBALL TOURNAMENT (at BGA)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Battle Ground Academy 2 vs. University School of Nashville 3

SOFTBALL

District 11-AAA TOURNAMENT

Franklin 8 vs. Centennial 9 (10 innings)

Centennial advanced to the District 11-AAA double-elimination tournament with a 9-8 win over Franklin.

Franklin was eliminated with the loss.

Centennial 0 vs. Dickson County 3

Dickson County advanced with a 3-0 win against Centennial Saturday.

DCHS will face Summit at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Independence.

Ravenwood 0 vs. Independence 1

Independence advanced with a 1-0 win against Ravenwood Saturday. Indy will host Brentwood at 4:30 p.m. Monday.